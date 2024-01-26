How To Avoid Getting Air Bubbles In Your Cake's Mirror Glaze

Mirror glaze, with its glossy, reflective sheen, can transform a simple dessert into a work of art. However, one common challenge that pastry enthusiasts often face is the pesky presence of air bubbles in their mirror glaze.

Air bubbles in mirror glaze can form for various reasons during the preparation and application process. Overly aggressive mixing of the glaze can introduce air into the mixture. Another culprit includes rapid temperature changes, such as pouring the glaze when it's too hot onto a dessert — which can result in said dessert melting. Moreover, not allowing the glaze to rest after preparation can result in the entrapment of air. Finally, dirty or poorly cleaned utensils can introduce contaminants that lead to bubbles.

When mixing your glaze, do so gently and avoid vigorous stirring to avoid introducing air. Use a spatula, wooden spoon, or fully immersed immersion blender to fold the ingredients together. It's also important to ensure that your dessert is at the right temperature before applying the glaze. It should be chilled but not excessively cold. On the other hand, ensure your glaze is warm, but not to the point of melting (92 F seems to be a sweet spot). Always allow the prepared glaze to rest for a while before using it. This allows any introduced air to escape naturally.