For Savory Fajitas Without The Meat, Use Roasted Sweet Potatoes As A Filler

Chicken, steak, pork, and more — fajitas lend themselves to all kinds of meats. Yet while you can pick and choose between your favorite fillings, the classic Tex-Mex dish works just as well without any meat whatsoever. But that doesn't mean you should forgo a star ingredient. Rather, for vegetarian and vegan-friendly fajitas, simply substitute the beef for roasted sweet potatoes. The starchy, cooked vegetable is a hearty alternative worthy of any and all fajita toppings.

The reason roasted sweet potatoes work so well in fajitas is that they skimp on neither flavor nor texture. In fact, the vegetable makes for a delicious, slightly sweet, and ultra-fresh addition that can hold its own inside any tortilla. Plus, when roasted, sweet potatoes are soft yet crispy, with a caramelized effect. They therefore complement the tastes and textures of other common fajita fillings, including peppers, onions, and herbs. Who doesn't want a well-balanced combination of ingredients, all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla?

To make sweet potato fajitas, simply follow the fajita-making process as you normally would — only swap out your usual steak for the vibrant vegetable. With some planning and a little bit of preparation, your sweet potatoes will soon be ready for a dollop of sour cream.