Why You Should Always Opt For A Fruit Salad Over A Smoothie Bowl

Whether you're whipping up a plant-based breakfast or looking to refuel after a workout, you may find yourself confronted with a choice: smoothie bowl or fruit salad? Both options seem similar — they're fruity, refreshing, and sure to hit the spot if you're craving a healthy snack with a touch of sweetness. But if you have the chance to choose between the two, we'd recommend the fruit salad every time.

Beyond perhaps taste, fruit salads are superior to smoothie bowls in every way. Science has shown a medley of fresh, chewable fruit is more filling than slurping down a blended bowl of icy slush. As clinical dietitian Leah Groppo told Prevention, "It's actually better to chew and swallow food rather than drinking food for fullness." This is especially true when you combine your fruit salad with complex, whole grains or seeds (consider Tasting Table's quinoa fruit salad recipe, for example).

The New York Times reported in 2021 that smoothies lead you to consume more calories and sugar because the blender blades — rather than your gut — are doing the work of breaking down all that fiber. This can lead to sugar spikes and crashes, as smoothies are a comparatively unnatural way to consume whole foods. Additionally, since most store-bought and processed smoothie bowls feature extra sweeteners, sugary fruit juices, and calorie-dense protein powders and dairy bases, they're best avoided in favor of fresh fruit if a healthier diet is your goal.