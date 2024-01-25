Baru Nuts Are The Tasty Superfood You'll Want To Toss Into Your Smoothies

Chances are you've yet to taste the trending new superfood source, baru nuts, which is a popular type of nut in many countries. The baru, also referred to as barukas, is now finding its place on American menu boards, especially as a flavorful and health-boosting ingredient in smoothie drinks. It is technically a seed of a wild-grown Brazilian legume in the Cerrado, commonly referred to as the Brazilian Savannah, which also spans portions of Bolivia and Paraguay.

The nut is valued for its unique earthy taste and is a tiny powerhouse of nutrition. Close to a whopping 30% of the baru nut's weight comes from protein, according to the Brazilian Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock, and it harbors large pockets of iron, vitamin C, and flavonoids, as well as fiber, antioxidants, anti-inflammatories, and a host of other beneficial components. Smoothie fans recognize the healthy component these Brazilian nuts bring to their cups, but the flavor likely keeps them coming.

Baru nuts are rarely eaten raw, instead going through a roasting process before making their way to consumer markets. Roasting creates a rich toasty color, crunchy texture, and a deep nutty flavor resembling cashews, almonds, and peanuts, with subtle or mixed reflections of each. Many snackers note tinges of cocoa, which shines through in creamy food applications such as cold smoothie drinks.