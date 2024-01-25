The Best Temperature To Bake Pork Ribs For Tender Results

Nascent pitmasters know the trials and tribulations of mastering a perfectly tender, juicy, and flavorful rack of pork ribs. From the rub to adjusting the air vents on the pit, many variables come into play, with slight adjustments spelling out the difference between the sublime and the so-so. Temperature is so critical to getting ribs right, yet so fickle on a smoker or grill, that it makes one long for a cooking medium with more control. Enter the oven, sacrilege to some, saving grace to others, but all-in-all a great way to cook ribs with consistency, if a measure less smoke.

Setting aside the smokiness, the question arises of how long to cook pork ribs in the oven. The answer isn't exactly straightforward, as pork ribs aren't a monolith. Baby back ribs, as the name implies, are on the smaller side with less meat, and if you surmise they need less time to turn tender in the heat, you are correct. Give them roughly an hour at 300 to 325 degrees uncovered, or an hour and a half covered in foil at 375 degrees. Larger racks of pork ribs, like spare ribs, boast a meatier profile that takes time to penetrate. Let them cook for two hours uncovered in a 350-degree oven, or wrap them up and slide them into a 300-degree oven for three hours or a 400-degree oven for one and a half to two hours.