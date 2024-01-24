For More Savory Sips, Rim Bloody Marys With Everything Bagel Seasoning
The world of cocktails is a playground for innovation, where flavors and ingredients collide to create unforgettable experiences. When it comes to Bloody Marys, the quest for the perfect rim has led mixologists and enthusiasts alike to a surprising yet delicious choice: everything bagel seasoning. But why has this savory blend taken the rim game by storm, and how can you best elevate your Bloody Mary experience with it?
The magic lies in the complementary flavors. Everything bagel seasoning is a savory medley of poppy seeds, sesame seeds, garlic, onion, and salt. These ingredients bring a combination of earthy, nutty, and slightly spicy notes to the cup. When paired with the bold spices of a Bloody Mary, such as Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, and hot sauce, the result is a perfectly balanced drink with punchy aromatics in each sip. The unique contrast of a tangy, spicy Bloody Mary against the savory backdrop of everything bagel seasoning is well worth trying when you mix up your next pitcher.
How to rim a glass using everything bagel seasoning
For the perfect everything bagel seasoning Bloody Mary, start with a clean, dry glass. The best way to prepare the glass is to run a wedge of lemon or lime around the rim so the seasoning will stick. You can, of course, take a more adventurous approach by using a thin layer of cream cheese carefully spread around the rim. Once your glass is coated with the binder, carefully dip it into a shallow dish filled with everything bagel seasoning. Give it a gentle twirl to ensure an even distribution of the flavorful blend. Hold the glass upright and tap it lightly to shake off any excess seasoning. You want a balanced, rather than overwhelming rim.
Finally, mix up your Bloody Mary and pour it into the prepared glass. Adjust the spice level and seasonings to your liking, keeping in mind that the rim will already contribute its own distinct flavor. With the cocktail in hand, complete your everything bagel Bloody Mary with your preferred garnishes. Classic options include a celery stalk, olives, pickles, and a slice of crisp bacon.