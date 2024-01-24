For More Savory Sips, Rim Bloody Marys With Everything Bagel Seasoning

The world of cocktails is a playground for innovation, where flavors and ingredients collide to create unforgettable experiences. When it comes to Bloody Marys, the quest for the perfect rim has led mixologists and enthusiasts alike to a surprising yet delicious choice: everything bagel seasoning. But why has this savory blend taken the rim game by storm, and how can you best elevate your Bloody Mary experience with it?

The magic lies in the complementary flavors. Everything bagel seasoning is a savory medley of poppy seeds, sesame seeds, garlic, onion, and salt. These ingredients bring a combination of earthy, nutty, and slightly spicy notes to the cup. When paired with the bold spices of a Bloody Mary, such as Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, and hot sauce, the result is a perfectly balanced drink with punchy aromatics in each sip. The unique contrast of a tangy, spicy Bloody Mary against the savory backdrop of everything bagel seasoning is well worth trying when you mix up your next pitcher.