Why Parmesan Is The One Cheese You Need To Include In Your Next Bourbon Tasting

Bourbon enthusiasts understand the complexity and depth of flavors that this iconic American spirit offers. However, the alcohol harshness of bourbon can sometimes overpower subtle notes and nuances, leaving aficionados yearning for an ideal palate cleanser. Enter parmesan, a cheese known for its rich, savory profile that not only complements bourbon but enhances the overall tasting experience.

"Aged parmesan cheese pairs extremely well with bourbon," Elizabeth McCall, Master Distiller at Woodford Reserve, tells Tasting Table. "The high fat covers your tongue, blocking the perception of alcohol and allowing you to taste the creamy, nutty characteristics of Woodford Reserve. This pairing has been known to convert non-bourbon drinkers into bourbon fans, so I always recommend that a parmesan be included in a bourbon and cheese pairing."

Parmesan, with its nutty undertones and granular texture, provides a delightful contrast to the sharpness of bourbon. The cheese's umami notes play a crucial role in mellowing out the alcohol's harshness, allowing the drinker to discern the subtleties within the bourbon's flavor profile. As the parmesan melts on the palate, it creates a harmonious balance, enhancing the overall tasting experience and encouraging a more nuanced exploration of the bourbon's intricate notes.