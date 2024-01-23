The 2-Ingredient Chocolates That Pack A Sweet Yet Salty Bite

Sometimes, you just crave something simple, tasty, and uncomplicated. It's even better if that something involves what are arguably the best two of the five primary tastes known to mankind. Between sweet, salty, sour, bitter, and umami, all five have their moments and merits — but the first two, sweet and salty, are the favorites for many people, especially when consumed together. As it turns out, there's a scientific reason for that tied to extra taste receptors on the tongue that only activate when the two tastes are present together.

Regardless of why our tastebuds love the sweet and salty combination, there's no denying that it exists. That's why this two-ingredient treat is ideal for indulging that craving. It's basically a cluster-style piece of chocolate with a surprising crunchy ingredient mixed in: potato chips. You can make these chocolate treats using basic milk chocolate chips and an equal amount of salted wavy potato chips, which are easy to crumble while still retaining the defining crunchy texture.

Making these two-ingredient wonders takes only about 15 hands-on minutes and another 15 hands-off minutes in the refrigerator. After mashing the potato chips into crumbles, melt the milk chocolate chips on the stovetop. Then, stir the crumbled chips into the melted chocolate and scoop a tablespoon of the mixture into the buttered or lined cups of a muffin pan. Let them cool and set in the refrigerator.