For A Tangy Party Appetizer, Swap Out The Mini Dogs And Serve Pickles In A Blanket

Pigs in blankets are a classic party favorite, but mindlessly feasting on an abundance of these tasty pastries can leave you feeling overstuffed. Why not try switching the mini dogs for pickles to create a lighter, tangier appetizer that's perfect for vegetarians (and vegans too if your brand of store-bought pastry uses vegan substitutes like margarine or vegetable oil)?

Whether you favor short and stubby gherkins, slender cornichons, or full-bodied dill pickles, these briny and juicy beauties are heaven-sent to complement the crispy texture of puff pastry and its characteristic butteriness. There's something about munching through the exterior golden pastry and into the tender center of a vinegary but sweet pickle that makes the yummiest bite. Better yet, the assembly process is just the same as using mini dogs or chipolatas so it's a simple substitution with no extra legwork. Having said that, there's no harm in spreading a little mustard, sweet chili, or barbecue sauce on the pastry before rolling up your "pickle dogs" to amp up their flavor.

Finally, these bite-sized bundles are ideal for wowing your vegetarian and vegan guests. They'll be impressed with the inclusive spread that caters to everyone's tastes while they kick back and enjoy the acidic notes of these pastry-wrapped pickles.