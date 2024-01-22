How To Order Any Starbucks Drink Without The Coffee

If you're watching your caffeine intake but have been craving a Starbucks Frappuccino from your local spot all day, we have good news. You can still get that Frappuccino — and you can get it without the coffee, too! There's no need to do anything drastic, all you have to do is to switch up your order a little bit. Lots of people don't know that most of Starbucks' signature drinks, like Frappuccinos and lattes, have a coffee-free version.

And when we say coffee-free, we really mean it — there wouldn't be any coffee inside, not even decaf. You only have to ask for the "crème" version of the drink you want! For example, if you're craving a Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino but don't want an ounce of caffeine within, just request a Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino. The baristas will swap out the coffee for a creamy base made from milk and ice, so you get that rich, delightful texture without the buzz.

You can do the same thing for many of their signature lattes, like the Pumpkin Spice Latte. Instead, order a Pumpkin Spice Crème, and they'll leave out the double shots of espresso in favor of extra steamed or cold milk. And if you prefer ordering through the app, they've got you covered, too. Starbucks has a section dedicated to crème drinks in the "Frappuccinos" and "Hot Drinks" (under "Steamers") categories!