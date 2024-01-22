How To Order Any Starbucks Drink Without The Coffee
If you're watching your caffeine intake but have been craving a Starbucks Frappuccino from your local spot all day, we have good news. You can still get that Frappuccino — and you can get it without the coffee, too! There's no need to do anything drastic, all you have to do is to switch up your order a little bit. Lots of people don't know that most of Starbucks' signature drinks, like Frappuccinos and lattes, have a coffee-free version.
And when we say coffee-free, we really mean it — there wouldn't be any coffee inside, not even decaf. You only have to ask for the "crème" version of the drink you want! For example, if you're craving a Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino but don't want an ounce of caffeine within, just request a Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino. The baristas will swap out the coffee for a creamy base made from milk and ice, so you get that rich, delightful texture without the buzz.
You can do the same thing for many of their signature lattes, like the Pumpkin Spice Latte. Instead, order a Pumpkin Spice Crème, and they'll leave out the double shots of espresso in favor of extra steamed or cold milk. And if you prefer ordering through the app, they've got you covered, too. Starbucks has a section dedicated to crème drinks in the "Frappuccinos" and "Hot Drinks" (under "Steamers") categories!
Other caffeine-free drinks you can order at Starbucks
While Starbucks is known for its coffee, there's actually a variety of caffeine-free options you can order if you want to avoid the jitters. In addition to the crème Frappuccinos and lattes we mentioned earlier, the chain also offers some delicious fruit juices. One standout is the Caramel Apple Spice, which, despite its fall-inspired taste, is available year-round. It's made from a blend of steamed apple juice, cinnamon, and caramel syrups, topped with a dollop of whipped cream. Think of it as sipping on apple pie in a cup – sweet with a touch of apple tartness.
You can also check out Starbucks' extensive tea selection, ranging from black tea to herbal options. If you're looking to skip caffeine, look into the coffee chain's herbal teas. The Mint Majesty herbal tea, in particular, received some pretty positive reviews from the Tasting Table staff when they explored Starbucks' caffeine-free drink options. It's a blend of spearmint and peppermint leaves with a zesty twist of lemon verbena — a perfect drink for unwinding in the afternoon.
And don't forget about its hot chocolates. They're the go-to choice for a lot of people who go to Starbucks but wish to avoid the coffee. Be careful, however, because Starbucks' hot chocolate, which is made from cocoa powder, can contain up to 25 milligrams of caffeine. To stay totally caffeine-free, opt for the Hot White Chocolate. It uses caffeine-free cocoa butter instead of cocoa powder.