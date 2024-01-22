Martha Stewart's Wiggle Test To Check The Doneness Of Asparagus

Asparagus, with its vibrant green stalks and earthy flavor, is a vegetable that deserves to be cooked to perfection. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a home cook looking to elevate your asparagus game, Martha Stewart has a simple yet effective tip to determine when these tender spears are done cooking — the "asparagus wiggle."

Martha Stewart, the queen of culinary wisdom, suggests using the "asparagus wiggle" to gauge the doneness of this versatile vegetable. Asparagus, when perfectly cooked, should have a slight give or bend to it, unlike its rigid, raw state. So, when you pick up a spear and give it a gentle wiggle, it should flex gracefully, indicating that it's ready to be enjoyed. There are other cues you can look for, of course. Cooked asparagus should retain its vibrant green hue. If it starts to turn drab or olive in color, it may be overcooked. Perfectly cooked asparagus should be tender enough to enjoy without a fight, but still have a pleasing crispness to it. It should not be mushy or too soft.

Whether you prefer thick or thin asparagus spears, aim for uniformity in thickness to ensure even cooking. Thicker spears may require a little more time on the heat, while thinner varieties will cook faster. If you're unsure about the doneness, use the knife test. Insert a knife or fork into the thickest part of the spear. It should slide in easily but still offer some resistance.