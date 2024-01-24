16 Restaurants To Try In The Italian Alps This Ski Season

Although St. Hubertus, in San Cassiano, is closed for this ski season due to renovations, it should earn a place on your list of restaurants to visit in the Alps. It is a destination in and of itself, one that just happens to be a 5-minute walk to some of the best ski slopes in the Alps. And fear not — this hotel and restaurant will open in time for the next ski season in late 2024, with plenty of time to welcome the hordes for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Everything on the tasting menu is sourced locally, which is no easy feat when the ground is covered in snow for at least four months. On a visit last year, the anchovies were from the Po Delta region, near Venice, which was as far away as it got. But while the freshness of the ingredients does contribute to the excellence of the dishes, the careful and individualized attention to the service, the interplay of flavors, textures, and temperatures in the food, and the stellar wine list are what makes this place stand head and shoulders above the rest. That said, it is not yet clear what form this restaurant will take when it reopens for the 2024/25 season. What we do know is that head chef Norbert Niederkofler will be part of the planning team, so we know it's going to be good.

aman.com/resorts/rosa-alpina

+39 0471 849500

Strada Micurà de Rü, 20, 39036 San Cassiano BZ, Italy