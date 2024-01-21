Do You Need To Rest Your Beer After Pouring It?

If you are a big lover of beer, then you may be interested in learning more about the specifics of the beverage, including the best ways to enjoy it. For instance, does beer need to rest after it's poured? To find out, Tasting Table spoke with an expert: Jeff Tyler, the co-owner and head brewer at Spice Trade Brewery + Kitchen in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

According to Tyler, the short answer is no. However, there are some nitrogen beers (also known as "nitro" beer) that may require a rest mid-pour, such as Guinness. Tyler explained, "[They] typically have a longer resting period in the middle of the pour as the head subsides." Additionally, if you pour your beer straight into a glass without tilting the glass while you pour (which is known as a "hard pour"), you may have to wait while the foam subsides, although that is a bit different than the actual rest that the nitro beers require.

Tyler continued, "Once your beer is properly poured, you are good to start drinking it! I prefer to let most of the beers I drink warm up slightly to maximize the flavors that you can perceive. You can do this by just waiting or cupping your hands around the glass to warm it up using your body heat."