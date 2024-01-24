19 Spots For Great Vegetarian Food In London
Vegetarians and vegans rejoice. London's vegetable and plant-based restaurant choices and offerings have never been so varied or so delicious. The U.K.'s capital city continues to demand and embrace an ever-increasing number of plant-based food options that are representative of the city's diverse population. Equally, London is also seeing the trend across different types of restaurants and price points from upscale spots, to fast-casual, bars, fast-food joints, and cafes. With the cost of living crisis affecting all forms of disposable income, not only can plant-forward eating be a more earth-friendly practice to adopt, but it's often a more wallet-friendly option, too.
For the purpose of this particular round-up, the places included on this list are 100% vegetarian or vegan-based restaurants. These specific restraints have meant the exclusion of a number of places serving excellent vegetarian and vegan dishes, like Nadine (Kurdish) in Camberwell, Koya (Japanese), and many others, but we had to draw the line somewhere to keep it manageable. The aim of the list is not only to showcase some of the city's best vegetable-based offerings but to also highlight the range of cuisines celebrated and enjoyed without the use of meat. Restaurants on this list have been visited directly, recommended by trusted friends, or well-reviewed by respected local media.
Pockets
If you have the gall to design a menu that only serves one dish in a city full of choice, that one dish had better be spectacular. Thankfully for the husband and wife-owned Pockets, the falafel-stuffed pita pocket lives up to the hype. Homemade in advance and then freshly steamed pitas are piled high with freshly fried falafel, hummus, creamy tahini, sour amba, spicy, herby zhug, crunchy slaw, sumac onions, then topped with a crispy batter and fried potato — all of this for under £10. So good is this sandwich that we didn't hesitate to traverse the city and queue for a sandwich, back when it was a stall in Netil Market, in London Fields, and we can't wait to do it again.
Pockets recently opened in its first permanent location, just a hop, skip, and a jump away from its original venue. Pockets is a no-brainer choice for many lists, especially one focusing on vegan and vegetarian-based cooking. It's open Thursday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. We highly recommend getting there early to avoid the inevitable long line, but if you do get stuck in it, trust us, it's worth the wait.
367 Mentmore Terrace, E8 3RT
Bubala
Bubala has endeared itself to us, and many other Londoners, from the very start. The name, translated from its Yiddish origins, means "darling," and enraptures the essence of the food it serves. It tastes like it was made with care — for those who eat it and care for the products themselves. Bubala first opened in Spitalfields Market in 2019 and then added a second location in Soho. It focuses on the produce rather than any plant-based meat alternatives.
The menu reflects dishes from the Levant put together to form a perfectly balanced, deeply satisfying meal. This is a restaurant best enjoyed with at least one or a few hungry friends or family to justify ordering as many dishes as possible. It's probably best to go ahead and order the "Bubala Knows Best" or the "Weekday mezze," which includes 11 or 10 dishes, respectively, for under $55. Included in both of these tasting menus are a few of our favorite dishes, including the oyster mushroom skewer, the halloumi with black seed honey, and the smacked cucumbers with tahini and chili crunch. More is more is the motto when ordering here. Reservations are required.
Multiple locations
The Gate
Long before "Veganuary," "meatless Monday," or even the term "plant-based" came into fashion, The Gate was serving high-quality vegetarian food to throngs of loyal customers. Leading the way for many to follow, The Gate opened in 1989. Founded by the Dalian brothers, the pair drew inspiration from their Indian and Iraqi heritage and background and various cultural experiences growing up to develop a menu that drew from a variety of rich cultures and flavorful ingredients.
Now with two locations in Hammersmith and Islington, start with punchy kimchi-stuffed sushi balls or harissa marinated king oyster mushrooms before moving onto hearty moussaka, Thai red curry, or a seitan and cauliflower shawarma. You'll want to save room for sticky date pudding for dessert. The Gate also makes for a popular weekend brunch location for all the eggs, avocado toast, or vegan pancakes you could ever wish for — reservations are required.
Multiple locations
Kin Cafe
Kin is known for its vegan-friendly breakfast, brunch, and lunch. Well-placed just a short walk from Oxford Circus, Kin is a welcome respite from the busy shopping area. The menu makes the most of fresh produce, whole grains, and seeds, reflecting cuisines and ingredients from Mexican, Middle Eastern, and Mediterranean influences. Dishes range from breakfast dishes of omelets, vegan waffles, or oatmeal to shakshuka or a signature chickpea curry made with coconut yogurt. Kin's cozy atmosphere and wholesome menu make it a favorite local spot, with abundant fresh salads and pastries for those on the move.
Kin Cafe is open seven days a week for breakfast and lunch. Reservations aren't required but are suggested, especially on the weekend, as seating is limited.
+44 (0) 20 3589 5185
22 Foley St, London, W1W 6DT
Balady
The Sabbo brothers have made a name for themselves, specializing in Middle Eastern-based Jewish cuisine. They have four restaurants across the city; two are vegetarian, and the others serve meat. Having visited the Leather Lane branch, though there is no seating inside, or outside, in line with the scattered seating for market goers sits a blue picnic table with a sign marked "no meat please." Here, you can't go wrong choosing either the sabich or falafel sandwich, fried or made fresh to order warm, served with eggplant or hummus, nutty and creamy tahini, sumac dusted onions, lemony grated carrot, hot sauce or sour mango amba if desired, and a variety of fresh pickles and salads.
Balady works to incorporate its heritage of Moroccan-meets-Israeli flavors. It is currently operating with reduced hours Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mutiple locations
Home Community Cafe
Home Community Cafe is a non-profit, vegetarian-based cafe and community hub located inside (but not associated with) St. Andrews church in Earlsfield. A combination of volunteers and staff runs the cafe, all engaged in the local community.
Open for breakfast and lunch, the cafe is dedicated to using local, seasonal produce to create vegan or vegetarian-friendly dishes in the interest of sustainability and accessibility due to costs. Breakfasts include a variety of pastries, sourdough toast, and homemade granola with yogurt. Lunch menus change daily based on seasonal availability but often include a seasonal soup, frittata, salads, hot dish of the day, and pickle plate ranging from kimchi-style vegetables to sauerkraut, toasted sandwiches and a variety of freshly baked cakes, cookies, and other pastries.
Home Community Cafe is open four days a week (closed on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays), from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cafe also hosts a monthly community meal and potluck to encourage community involvement, friendships, and support.
+44 (0) 79 3323 6416
St Andrew's Earlsfield, Garratt Lane, London, SW18 4SR
Rasa South Indian Vegetarian Restaurant
Founded by Kerala-born Das Sreedharan, Rasa N16 is a pink beacon that beckons residents of Stoke Newington into its arms with a promise of a flavorful, vegetarian, South Asian meal and a welcoming atmosphere. Though it could be described as a neighborhood restaurant, Rasa's reputation has reached its way across London, having been recognized by several outlets for its award-winning vegetarian cuisine. Dishes reflect the cuisine and flavors of the Kerala region in Southern India, known for its vegetarian dishes and use of rice and coconut.
The bright, flavorful menu includes a range of dosas to Rasam, a flavorful lentil soup with garlic, tomatoes, and tamarind. Moru Katchiathu combines mango, green banana, and yogurt with chilies, ginger, and curry leaves for those looking for more unusual combinations of sweet and sour flavors. Scoop it all up with paratha or appam; both are specialty breads of the region. Rasa N16 is open for dinner from 5:30 p.m., six days a week.
+44 (0) 20 7249 0344
55 Stoke Newington Church Street, London, N16 0AR
Mildreds
Mildreds is one of the OG meat-free restaurants in London that's been defending its plant-based corner of Soho since 1988. Founded by Jane Muir and Diana Thomas, Mildreds has expanded substantially since the '80s in venues, on the menu, and by way of at-home kits and a cookbook. Mildred's now has five casual restaurants in some of the city's busiest areas.
Start the meal off with an order of harissa patatas bravos, spinach gyoza, or a hot and sour Szechuan cabbage wedge before moving onto a comforting plate of mock chicken shish tawook kebabs or kiri hood, a Sri Lankan coconut curry. There are plenty of vegan-based sandwiches or burger options and sides to satisfy a number of cravings. Whatever you do, don't forget to save room for dessert.
Multiple locations
Tide Tables Cafe
Tucked into one of the arches beneath Richmond Bridge in the leafy Southwest borough, Tide Tables Cafe and its nearby sister cafe serve fresh, organic, fair-trade vegetarian food in a casual atmosphere. Sandwiches, pastries, and other dishes can be enjoyed on-site or as takeout, making for a perfect snack or picnic along the nearby Thames River.
The menu includes daily soups, savory pies, salads, baked potatoes, grilled panini sandwiches, and quiche. There are also sweet and savory pastries with a gluten-free menu available upon request. Alongside delicious vegetarian food, Tide Tables has turned the tables on extra charges for plant-based milk by eliminating them and offering an additional charge for dairy milk to help subsidize plant-based orders.Open Monday-Sunday for breakfast until dusk.
+44 (0) 20 8948 8285
2 The Arches, Richmond, London TW9 1TH
Miranda Cafe
Looking for a vegan and pet-friendly brunch option in London? Miranda Cafe, located in Crouch End, North London, should be on your list. Opened in 2017 by Francis and Gabriel, Miranda is a popular neighborhood café, open for daily brunch through lunch, and additionally for breakfast four days a week. The menu draws on international flavors, serving falafel to arepas, American pancakes, and a mock meat al pastor burrito. Miranda also hosts a monthly supper club.
Not just for pet owners, vegetarian-inclined parents will be happy to hear Miranda has a slightly paired-back, kid-friendly menu to encourage vegetarian-based enjoyment for the whole family. Miranda Cafe also offers a range of freshly baked cakes and pastries alongside a colorful array of caffeine-free latte options from rose to banana biscoff. Booking is suggested but not required.
28 Broadway Parade, London N8 9DB
Andu Cafe
According to its website, Andu Cafe is the first vegan Ethiopian restaurant in the U.K. Unlike other restaurants offering novel menus, Andu Cafe's choices are wonderfully straightforward. All customers are offered samples of six dishes: miser wot, shiro, fesolia, tiki gomen, water kik, and gomen in one of two ways: the sampler method or the traditional method. The sampler serves dishes made from a base of split peas, lentils, collard greens, cabbage, potatoes, turmeric, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, and more on a sectioned plate. Those who choose the sampler method can choose from a side of rice, injera, or both. Customers can choose the traditional way, including a scoop of each dish on the bouncy injera itself.
Located in Dalston in North London, Andu Cafe is known for its flavourful food, generous portions, and accessible pricing. This is a cash-only restaurant, with reservations available only for parties of six or more. Open daily from 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
+44 (0) 20 7254 1780
528 Kingsland Rd, London, E8 4AH
EZ Moss
The delicious pastries from this cozy vegetarian café have made their way around the papers and into the mouths of many Londoners. Owned and run by chef and Institute of Culinary Education graduate Nati and her partner Alex since 2013, EZ Moss is open for breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Saturday.
The menu includes a daily quiche, generous falafel bowls, vegan-based schwarma, and a deluxe grilled cheese sandwich made with cheddar and feta and served with chili and a fried egg. Like any good café, there are daily specials like stuffed vegetables, French toast (Fridays and Saturdays only), and plenty of freshly baked pastries, including vegan Swedish cardamom buns, cakes, muffins, brownies, and a vegan plum loaf.
+44 07 7487 8032
183 Holloway Road, London, N7 8LX
Itadaki zen
With restaurants in Paris, Kyoto, and London, Itadaki Zen is known for its well-executed dishes celebrating the health and vibrance of vegan-based Japanese cuisine. The name stems from two Japanese words, itadaki meaning "to humbly receive" and zen, a word that can either mean peaceful or refers to a Japanese sect of Mahayana Buddhism that values meditation and intuition. Once the name is understood, the intentions of Itadaki Zen becomes clear.
Itadaki Zen serves everything from udon to tempura, sushi, Shoyu ramen, vegetable gyoza, and more. Finish a refreshing and satisfying meal with a sugar-free dessert, including a white sesame pudding or cake made with Japanese pumpkin, jujube, and chestnuts and topped with tofu and vanilla cream. Open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday. Reservations are required.
139 King's Cross Rd, London, WC1X 9BJ
Tofu Vegan
As its name suggests, Tofu Vegan is an entirely plant-based operation in Islington, Golders Green, and Spitalfields. Dishes incorporate tofu, mushrooms, or Asian mock meats to achieve satisfying flavors from around China, including the Sichuan and Canton regions and the northeast region of Dongbei.
The lengthy menu includes dishes like a cold Dongbei sweet potato noodle salad, vegetable dumplings from Chengdu, a cloud ear fungus salad with coriander and pickled chili, and spicy wontons, which come highly recommended by those in the know. For those who love nothing more than congregating with friends for Sunday morning dim sum, there is also a dim sum menu including crispy twice-cooked 'fish' bao buns, tofu and mushroom xiao long bao or soup dumplings, and siu mai. Tofu Vegan is open for lunch and dinner in all locations Monday through Sunday. Reservations are encouraged.
Multiple locations
Tendril Kitchen and Bar
Vegetable-focused Tendril in the chic borough of Mayfair is a fantastic choice for those looking for an elegant atmosphere and plant-based cooking. It was founded by Rishim Sachdeva, who first tested Tendril's waters with several supper clubs, residencies, and pop-ups before settling into its first permanent location. Open for lunch daily and dinner Tuesday through Friday, Tendril uses a "root-to-shoot" philosophy to make the most out of the ingredients, partnering with sustainable suppliers.
Pop in for lunch for leek fritters with potato salad, curry leaf aioli, or grilled celeriac (celery root) with apple and harissa, amongst other dishesor reserve a table for dinner and enjoy the discovery menu, including a cocktail and five courses for under $60. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are strongly suggested to avoid disappointment.
team@tendrilkitchen.co.uk
5 Princes Street, London, W1B 2LQ
Facing Heaven
Located in London's Hackney borough, Facing Heaven is another strong contender for plant-based diners searching for a delicious Chinese-inspired menu. Facing Heaven, named after a fiery chilli pepper, exudes a kitschy, fun-loving atmosphere that doesn't hold back. For those with gluten, nut, soy, or sesame allergies, this one is not for you (as detailed on the minimalist website). Founded by Julian Denis, the menu includes plump and crispy guotie dumplings from Northern China, umami-rich black bean and garlic king oyster mushroom "scallops," cha chang tang inspired French toast, and a chili oil sundae that you can't say "no" to.
Those intrigued will have to be quick to book a table. Facing Heaven's popularity only continues to grow. Open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday.
1A Bayford Street, London E8 3SE
Club Mexicana
Like many great restaurants with a loyal following, Club Mexicana originally began as a supper club run by Meriel Armitage, set up monthly in Hackney. Its first natural metamorphosis was to take up occupancy selling street food at a popular market, followed by a bar, before eventually laying down its first brick-and-mortar roots in 2020.
Now, with three locations and more on the way, Club Mexicana has been featured across the city papers for its quality food and affordable pricing, making it a go-to for vegan-based Mexican-inspired food. One top hit of the menu that's been around since the pop-up days is the "to-fish and chips taco" made with beer-battered tofu, fries, pickled cabbage, tartare sauce, gherkins, and finished with an avocado-mint salsa. Expect plenty of plant-based tacos, burritos, and nachos on the menu.
Multiple locations
En Root at The Railway Tavern
Plant-based and Indian-inspired En Root is en route to a South London location near you, via its residency in Brixton and The Railway Tavern and sites in Clapham and Peckham. Founded and fuelled by cousins Nish and Harsh Modasia, the menu is a blend of popular snack foods like nachos and wings, meets plant-based alternatives with a distinctive focus on spices from the Gujarat region on the west coast of India.
They first opened in 2016 in Dulwich; dishes vary depending on the location. Menus include a range of dosas, wraps, and platters. Star with a pain puri and work your way through pakora burgers, oyster mushroom-based tandoori wings, poppadom nachos, and more. En Root also offers a Palestinian Plant Platter through the end of January, including spinach and white bean stew, tabouleh salad, za'atar naan, beet, walnut hummus, and cardamom rose baklava. En Root also makes the popular hot sauce Raja Bonnet, available nationally with a reputation that has hit a fever pitch.
Multiple locations
Sisterwoman at Moko
Sisterwoman at Moko is one to add to the list of hot new vegan residencies to try, featuring cuisine from the Afro-Caribbean diaspora. Pop by at lunch for spelt cornbread with pickled peaches or a Rudeboy sandwich: cornbread-coated fried oyster mushrooms, ackee remoulade, and an escoviche pickle. Dinner options include all the small plate lunch options and a whole lot more, including a smoked jackfruit with a peach hemp BBQ sauce and all the fixings.
The Sisterwoman organization is a plant-led social enterprise that uses food to address and explore issues around health and well-being. Founded and fed by Safiya Robinson, Robinson uses her African American, Jamaican, and British heritage as a jumping-off point for all of her delicious and creative endeavors. Sisterwoman at Moka is open Tuesday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
hello@mokotottenham.com
39b Markfield Road, London, N15 4QA
Methodology
This list was selected and compiled based on a mixture of delicious first-hand experience, vetted recommendations from local food writers and friends, and compiled research from a variety of London-based media outlets and writers. Though it is not exhaustive, I believe it is a good representation of the breadth and depth of vegan and vegetarian options for those dining out.