19 Spots For Great Vegetarian Food In London

Vegetarians and vegans rejoice. London's vegetable and plant-based restaurant choices and offerings have never been so varied or so delicious. The U.K.'s capital city continues to demand and embrace an ever-increasing number of plant-based food options that are representative of the city's diverse population. Equally, London is also seeing the trend across different types of restaurants and price points from upscale spots, to fast-casual, bars, fast-food joints, and cafes. With the cost of living crisis affecting all forms of disposable income, not only can plant-forward eating be a more earth-friendly practice to adopt, but it's often a more wallet-friendly option, too.

For the purpose of this particular round-up, the places included on this list are 100% vegetarian or vegan-based restaurants. These specific restraints have meant the exclusion of a number of places serving excellent vegetarian and vegan dishes, like Nadine (Kurdish) in Camberwell, Koya (Japanese), and many others, but we had to draw the line somewhere to keep it manageable. The aim of the list is not only to showcase some of the city's best vegetable-based offerings but to also highlight the range of cuisines celebrated and enjoyed without the use of meat. Restaurants on this list have been visited directly, recommended by trusted friends, or well-reviewed by respected local media.