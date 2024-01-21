Swish Some Wine In Your Almost-Empty Tomato Sauce Jars To Use Up Every Bit

Waste not, want not goes the motto of the ethically frugal. It's a noble — if, at times, sadly impractical — way to live given our disposable culture. Few places, though, is that more important to keep in mind than in the kitchen, where shameful amounts of perfectly good food gets pitched just for the ease of it. Consider jarred foods, where remnants that cling to the inside are often tossed out along with the container.

Though it may seem insignificant, depending on the size of the vessel, there may be more left behind than there seems to be. And, given that you've likely paid for the food inside, you should get your money's worth. There's no single method for getting the most out of every jarred food, though some are easier to salvage than others. Take, for instance, jarred tomato sauce. It's a product that can really simplify weeknight dinner preparation but often results in considerable amounts of tasty dregs left behind in the container.

That's flavor that should be coating pasta or aiding in the braising of meat. And that's where wine comes in. The method is pretty straightforward: Add wine to the almost-empty tomato sauce jar, give it a shake to loosen everything up, and add it to your sauce. Of course, this can be accomplished with stock or even water, but wine adds a complementary note to tomatoes — and the alcohol helps accentuate certain flavor compounds — so we almost always reach for a wine bottle to get the most out of our sauce jars.