Sweetened Condensed Milk Adds A Creamy Twist To Your Lemonade

Lemonade is a classic beverage for a reason. The perfect balance of sweet, tart, and refreshing, it's the ideal drink for a hot summer day or any time you're craving a familiar favorite. You can put a fun twist on your next batch of lemonade by adding sweetened condensed milk for a creamy, sweet treat. Sweetened condensed milk is cow's milk that has had the water in it evaporated and had sugar added to make a thick, creamy, sauce-like milk that is commonly used for baking and sweetening beverages.

Adding sweetened condensed milk to your lemonade is similar to how you might make a creamy agua fresca. Add your desired amount of sweetened condensed milk to freshly squeezed lemon juice and mix it together. It's best to add the sweetened condensed milk to just the lemon juice to start so you can get an even, homogenous mixture. After combining these ingredients, add water and taste your lemonade to see if it needs any additional sweetness or creaminess. Sweetened condensed milk and lemons may seem like a strange pairing, but you can think of the flavor as being similar to a lemon bar or a lemon meringue pie. It strikes the perfect balance of sweet and sour, and the creamy texture is great if you're someone who doesn't love the acidity of regular lemonade.