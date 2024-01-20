The Tangy Ingredient That Will Liven Up Your Coleslaw Is Dill Pickles

Whether paired alongside a cheeseburger or enjoyed on its own, coleslaw is prone to mixing and matching. Kale slaw, for example, incorporates kale, cabbage, and carrots, while carrot slaw relies predominantly on its namesake, along with cabbage and onions. Given these variations — all in the form of additional ingredients — coleslaw provides the perfect opportunity for yet another ingredient. Enter, dill pickles.

Dill pickles are a particularly valuable addition to coleslaw because they cut through rich, traditional slaw with a salty, sour, and acidic flavor. They offer brightness to the mayonnaise-based dish and add yet another flavor profile — not to mention the crunchy consistency that most of the best coleslaws embody. Soft, minced, or finely chopped, pickles pair well thin shredded cabbage.

To add pickles to your next coleslaw, simply chop them up and mix them in your favorite recipe. While coleslaw leaves the door open for additions, don't get too ahead of yourself. Pair pickles with complementary ingredients and you can't go wrong.