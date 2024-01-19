Why Air Pockets In Sous Vide Aren't Necessarily A Reason To Panic

If you're bothering to spend the effort warming up a water bath, packing your food up in bags, and spending a few hours waiting for your delectable creation to cook to perfection, we know you want to get all the steps right. Sous vide is a great hands-off way to prepare juicy meats and perfectly softened vegetables, but the method has some mandatory steps for success.

One of those is to carefully seal the food you're cooking before placing it in a bath, typically in a food-grade plastic bag. Sometimes, no matter how carefully you handle the bag, you'll find pockets of air in the bag after you've started cooking. Although the air isn't optimal, it's no cause for alarm, and there are various ways to manage those air bubbles.

The air pockets can cause a couple of problems — the most annoying is that the bag will float to the top of your water bath, making even heating more difficult. Another problem is that a large air pocket can cause the food in your bag to take longer to heat. That's because air doesn't transfer heat as well as water does, and the air keeps heat away from the food it's in contact with. Both of these problems have easy solutions: Weigh the bag down so it doesn't float, and allow for a little more cooking time.