Instead Of Grilling Ribs, Try Deep Frying Them During Cold Winter Months

If you've ever made fried chicken, you know that timing and technique matter. The same goes for deep-fried ribs, though it's easier in some ways because meat on ribs is generally thinner than whole chicken breasts, with less worry about uneven cooking. Having said that, you'll still want to slice the ribs into individual pieces rather than frying them in rack sections, which lets you monitor each rib individually as it crackles in the hot oil.

In the quick-fry method, you'll coat the ribs in seasonings or your favorite rub, spreading on liquids like mustard or barbecue sauce if desired, and then dredging them in flour before lowering them into the heated oil. Make sure your ribs are at room temperature before they get fried, otherwise, the cold meat could lower the temperature of the oil. Then deep fry as you would any other type of meat.

The alternative long-braise and quick-fry method is exactly as it sounds. You'll have ultimately tender and tasty ribs when slow-braising them first in the oven for at least a couple of hours. That's where you'll also have a chance to introduce any kind of flavor imaginable into the ribs before they hit the frying pan. It lets you slip in known natural tenderizers as well, such as soy sauce, ginger ale, white wine, and orange juice, along with aromatics like garlic, fresh ginger, or cilantro. When the braising is complete, just deep fry the ribs as usual.