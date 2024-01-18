Why You Should Always Microwave Rice First When Reheating Food

A microwave can be your best friend when it comes to reheating leftovers. While it's true that pizza and leftover steaks are best warmed by different techniques, the microwave is an efficient heating technique for other foods with plenty of moisture. When your leftover meal includes rice, giving the rice a head start by heating it first is a smart way to be sure the center gets heated all the way through, for several important reasons.

We've all been faced with unevenly cooked plates of leftovers, especially when layering various side dishes together. When heated with a heavy sauce on top, rice might not get fully warm underneath, while the outer edges become overcooked. Lukewarm meals are not the only consequence when you don't get the heating right. For food safety, it's important to reheat leftovers fully, and according to the USDA, that means all the way to 165 degrees Fahrenheit. So, by getting the rice portion of your meal warm first, you are not only getting a better eating experience for those leftovers, you're on the way to making sure all the food on the plate is safe to eat.