Martha Stewart's Etiquette Tip For Dealing With Empty Oyster Shells

Given their unique texture and briny flavor, oysters can certainly be considered an acquired taste. Once one has acquired it, however, the beautiful bivalves are hard to resist. Whether eaten raw with a crisp martini at happy hour or enjoyed battered and deep fried in a po' boy sandwich, the saltwater shellfish are a succulent bite worth snacking on.

Though there are many ways to eat oysters, you may be partial to enjoying them raw and on the half-shell. Served chilled and cupped in its own natural vessel, the slippery seafood is perfectly presented and makes for a sophisticated appetizer before a meal. But, given their tricky nature, and the fact that they're typically served to be shared, oysters come with their own set of etiquette rules.

And while you may be aware of the proper way to eat the mollusk — gently slurped straight out of the shell — you may run into trouble when it comes to those empty shells. Luckily, you can turn to Martha Stewart for all your oyster etiquette tips. As she shared in a TikTok video, one should always flip their empty oyster shell over when returning it to the plate or platter. Not only does it look a bit nicer, and proves more polite in the presence of dining companions, but it's also an easy way to signal to your server that you're done with the course. It can also prevent someone else from mistakenly grabbing a spent shell.