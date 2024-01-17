A Tea Ball Is The Perfect Tool To Season Your Soups And Stocks

Many tea devotees love the handy accessories, and some good ones certainly exist. From electric kettles to cup-top strainers, pour-over ice tea pitchers, and steeping mugs, it's a tea lover's nirvana out there. Not the least of them is the cute little tea ball, a stainless steel creation that opens for inserting loose tea, then snaps shut to keep the dried tea leaves in one place as they steep in cups of hot water. But savvy chefs are highjacking the clever invention for something equally as steamy and savory as tea: hot soups, stocks, and sauces.

Tea balls essentially work as infusers for all types of tea, and sometimes are marketed that way under the name of tea infusers. As such, they work equally well for infusing soups with flavor from various herbs and spices. Continue to call them tea balls if you must, but they now have a much wider application, at least if you're willing to hack them for your savory, bubbling, stovetop creations.

They're sturdy enough to withstand boiling liquids, and the fine-mesh construction lets the flavors permeate your soups without the floaty bits ending up in your bowl. Even more convenient is the fact that tea balls are reusable, ready and waiting when a hot-soup mood strikes. Granted, there's not much space within a typical tea infuser ball, but there's a workaround for that.