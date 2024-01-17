How To Weigh Down Your Sous Vide Bag To Keep It Submerged

If you have experimented with your sous vide machine long enough, you've encountered the occasional sealed bag of food that does not want to stay under the water properly. Whether it's due to a pocket of air trapped in the bag, or the food itself is just not very dense, those floating bags are a problem because the heated water does not evenly surround them, and that's essential for proper sous vide cooking. Adding some weight to those bags is the key to getting them underwater, and we've got a few tricks up our sleeve that will help.

The first and most simple hack is to add a small but heavy food-safe item directly into the bag with the food you'll be cooking. If there's nothing food-safe available to slip in the bag, you can make a weighted bag with pennies or a handful of marbles and clip that to your food bag as an alternate way to keep it underwater.