Garnish Your Affogato With Biscotti Bits For A Flavorful Crunch In Every Sip
Love an affogato? So do we. But, it's time to level up your game by combining this espresso-gelato treat with another iconic Italian sweet: Top your affogato with a flavorful, crunchy garnish of biscotti bits. To be clear, in ascending order, this dessert goes ice cream, then espresso, then biscotti crumbles. The crumbled biscotti adds an interesting textural element to this smooth creamy Italian classic. For even more texture, you could top your affogato with a sprinkle of toasted unsalted pistachios, or go all out with coarsely chopped Reese's cups or candied pecans.
To break your biscotti into crumbles, simply pulverize the sticks in a food processor, or place them in a gallon freezer bag with the air squeezed out and smash them to bits with the handle of a wooden spoon. If you go the analog route, be sure to do the smashing on top of a cutting board. For even more decadence, you could transfer your biscotti crumbles to a baking sheet, top with a few pats of butter, and roast them in the oven until extra crunchy and golden brown. This could also be a thrifty way to use up a batch of stale homemade biscotti that has passed its prime.
Detailed dessert dominance
For a presentation that'll help you savor each bite of this rich, complex treat, serve your affogato in a long-stemmed wine glass and scoop it up in small bites with a long-handled spoon. All that's missing from this impossibly glamorous treat is equally glamorous company to share it with. Whip this bad boy out at your next dinner party and watch as guests gesture fabulously with the limply-held spoons.
You could experiment with using different flavors of biscotti and ice cream for a customized, avant-garde take on the dessert drink. Coffee-flavored ice cream would naturally pair well topped with espresso-flavored biscotti crumbles. For this version, you could also sprinkle the affogato with a few dark-chocolate-covered espresso beans for a caffeine-boosted after-dinner treat that'll help stave off an impending food coma. Or, try crumbling almond biscotti over butter pecan ice cream, hazelnut biscotti over chocolate ice cream, or chocolate biscotti over pistachio ice cream.
To whip up an especially luxurious spiked Affogato, top a scoop of French vanilla ice cream with your fresh espresso shot, crumble with amaretto-flavored biscotti bits, and drizzle the whole thing with a little amaretto liqueur. You could also keep the boozy train running and crumble sweet vanilla bean biscotti over rum raisin ice cream, all topped with a drizzle of white rum or bourbon. Is savory more your style? Whip up a batch of homemade olive oil ice cream for your affogato and crumbled rosemary or orange cranberry biscotti to garnish.