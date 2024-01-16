Garnish Your Affogato With Biscotti Bits For A Flavorful Crunch In Every Sip

Love an affogato? So do we. But, it's time to level up your game by combining this espresso-gelato treat with another iconic Italian sweet: Top your affogato with a flavorful, crunchy garnish of biscotti bits. To be clear, in ascending order, this dessert goes ice cream, then espresso, then biscotti crumbles. The crumbled biscotti adds an interesting textural element to this smooth creamy Italian classic. For even more texture, you could top your affogato with a sprinkle of toasted unsalted pistachios, or go all out with coarsely chopped Reese's cups or candied pecans.

To break your biscotti into crumbles, simply pulverize the sticks in a food processor, or place them in a gallon freezer bag with the air squeezed out and smash them to bits with the handle of a wooden spoon. If you go the analog route, be sure to do the smashing on top of a cutting board. For even more decadence, you could transfer your biscotti crumbles to a baking sheet, top with a few pats of butter, and roast them in the oven until extra crunchy and golden brown. This could also be a thrifty way to use up a batch of stale homemade biscotti that has passed its prime.