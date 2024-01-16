The Best Cut Of Steak For Beef Fried Rice

When it comes to creating the perfect beef fried rice, selecting the right cut of meat is essential. While there are many cuts of beef you can reach for when making this dish, I reach for flank steak, an easy favorite thanks to its unique combination of attributes that make it work so well in this stir-fried staple. While I have before subbed in cubes of top round or skirt steak in a pinch, I keep coming back to flank steak thanks to all the boxes it checks.

Flank steak is renowned for its bold, beefy flavor that adds a robust taste to any dish. This particular cut, taken from the abdominal muscles of the cow, features a significant grain that runs along its length. This grain, while making the meat slightly tougher if not handled correctly, becomes an asset in the context of beef fried rice. The distinct grain of flank steak allows for easy cubing, providing succulent, bite-sized pieces that absorb the flavors of the dish while maintaining a satisfying texture.

The lean, quick-cooking nature of flank steak is another reason it is the ideal choice for beef fried rice. Stir-frying demands a cut that can be cooked swiftly over high heat, and flank steak fits the bill perfectly. Already possessing a thin profile, flank steak cooks rapidly, ensuring the meat retains its natural juices and doesn't become dry or overcooked.