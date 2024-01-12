Trader Joe's New Rosatella Pasta Sauce Is Perfect For Valentine's Day

Do a quick internet search for "stress-free Valentine's Day" and you'll immediately get the picture: People don't always love going out on the love-based holiday. Whether you're single or in a relationship, anxiety over Valentine's Day is a very real thing. For many, the commercially designed holiday inflicts a labyrinth of anxieties, from overextending your budget to finance a dazzling itinerary of activities, to securing reservations at a coveted restaurant and finding a babysitter. Luckily, folks who want to skip the stress this February now have a festive, budget-friendly option for cooking an anxiety-free meal at home. Trader Joe's is about to drop a new rosy product that hungry foodies will be happy to see, and the chain also brought back a heart-shaped favorite right in time for the holiday.

Introducing TJ's Rosatella pasta sauce. Per the Trader Joe's website, this sauce is a pink-hued fusion of "the tangy brightness of marina" and "the silky creaminess of Alfredo." The dairy for this sauce is sourced from Piedmont, Italy, and the recipe combines milk, cream, tomato paste, onion and garlic purées, basil, oregano, and Grana Padano PDO cheese for a flavorful yet simple shortcut to Valentine's Day dinner. To complete the meal, bust out your favorite bottle of wine. You could keep the Italian theme going and pair your pasta with a sparkling Lambrusco from the Emilia-Romagna region. (It is, after all, a special occasion.) Lightly dressed arugula salad in balsamic, crusty bread, and a side of prosciutto would round out the entree.