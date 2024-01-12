Trader Joe's New Rosatella Pasta Sauce Is Perfect For Valentine's Day
Do a quick internet search for "stress-free Valentine's Day" and you'll immediately get the picture: People don't always love going out on the love-based holiday. Whether you're single or in a relationship, anxiety over Valentine's Day is a very real thing. For many, the commercially designed holiday inflicts a labyrinth of anxieties, from overextending your budget to finance a dazzling itinerary of activities, to securing reservations at a coveted restaurant and finding a babysitter. Luckily, folks who want to skip the stress this February now have a festive, budget-friendly option for cooking an anxiety-free meal at home. Trader Joe's is about to drop a new rosy product that hungry foodies will be happy to see, and the chain also brought back a heart-shaped favorite right in time for the holiday.
Introducing TJ's Rosatella pasta sauce. Per the Trader Joe's website, this sauce is a pink-hued fusion of "the tangy brightness of marina" and "the silky creaminess of Alfredo." The dairy for this sauce is sourced from Piedmont, Italy, and the recipe combines milk, cream, tomato paste, onion and garlic purées, basil, oregano, and Grana Padano PDO cheese for a flavorful yet simple shortcut to Valentine's Day dinner. To complete the meal, bust out your favorite bottle of wine. You could keep the Italian theme going and pair your pasta with a sparkling Lambrusco from the Emilia-Romagna region. (It is, after all, a special occasion.) Lightly dressed arugula salad in balsamic, crusty bread, and a side of prosciutto would round out the entree.
Flex your culinary prowess, not your budget
The Rosatella pasta sauce has yet to hit store shelves, and Trader Joe's hasn't announced an official release date for when foodies can expect to see the pasta sauce crop up. So far, all we know for sure is that the Rosatella pasta sauce is "coming soon," and that according to an Instagram post by a fan account, a 14.5-ounce jar will retail for $3.99.
Conveniently, the debut of the Rosatella pasta sauce coincides with the return of Trader Joe's Italian Artisan Heart-Shaped Pasta, per a post by another fan account. The yellow and red colored hearts run for $2.49 per 16-ounce bag, and join TJ's impressive lineup of dry pastas like the Radiatore of Many Colors, the Red Lentil Sedanini, and the Organic Trofie.
For Valentines on a budget, the pasta and sauce pair makes for a $6.48 meal that can serve at least two people. Could your home cooking skills still use a little work? No worries — you'd be hard-pressed to find a dish as impressive and beginner-friendly as pasta, especially with pre-made jarred sauce. If you're looking for a way to show your loved ones (romantic or not) how much you care about them this Valentine's Day, cook them a warming meal! As Cesar Chavez aptly put it, "The people who give you their food give you their heart."