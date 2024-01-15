MSG Is The Secret Ingredient You Need For Umami-Packed Tuna Salad

Ever made a tuna salad that doesn't quite hit the spot? Does it taste like something's missing even after you've adjusted the mayo and seasonings, added some textural crunch from crisp veggies, and incorporated a dash of piquant pickle juice? Then you need this tip in your life; MSG is the secret ingredient you've been searching for to make umami-packed tuna salad that's deeply savory and satisfying.

MSG is short for monosodium glutamate, a form of glutamate that's naturally found in foods like aged cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, and canned tuna. Commonly stocked in supermarkets, MSG is the same color as table salt but has a flakier, crystalline texture. This flavor enhancer is a popular ingredient in Asian cookery but it's also found in processed foods, like soups, deli meats, chips, and seasoning blends, because it boosts savory, or umami, flavors.

Adding a sprinkling of MSG to your tuna salad does two things. Firstly, it brings forth the existing savory notes in the protein, making it taste even richer and meatier. It gives tuna flakes a rounder and deeper flavor, which melds together beautifully with the individual characteristics of mix-ins, such as bitter celery, mellow red onions, and sweet relish. Secondly, a dash of MSG cuts through the fatty quality of a cloying mayonnaise-based dressing, making it taste palatably lighter and giving your tuna salad a balanced mouthfeel. According to studies, this palatability is what lends MSG its capacity to enhance satiety and keep us fuller for longer.