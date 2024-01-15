Why Covering The Pan When Cooking Chicken Thighs Is A Major Mistake

When done right, chicken thighs can make for a juicy and delicious dinner, ready to be paired with any number of side dishes. But before you can pick out your accompaniment, you need to make sure that the chicken thighs are cooked perfectly.

Here's one major tip to keep in mind: Don't cover the pan when cooking chicken thighs. It may seem like a good idea to make sure the chicken cooks through, which is why it's one of the common mistakes that everyone makes with chicken thighs. Keeping the lid on will actually just get in the way of what we want: crispy skin. This is because the lid traps in steam, which leads to condensation accumulating. Because of this extra moisture, the skin won't dry out and, thus, crisp up. So next time you're making chicken thighs for dinner, make sure to leave the lid in the kitchen drawer.