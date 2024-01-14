Use Dried Red Peppers To Seriously Spice Up Cinnamon Whiskey

Flavored whiskey is a touchy subject for lots of people, especially whiskey enthusiasts who often consider adding any flavoring to a good whiskey as sacrilege. But there's a good reason why many famous distillers, such as Jack Daniel's, keep making the stuff: It's just plain fun to drink! Whether infused with apple, honey, or cinnamon, our focus today, flavored whiskeys offer a tasty change of pace from the usual oaky stuff.

Cinnamon whiskey is a standout in the flavored whiskey world. It's made by infusing fresh cinnamon sticks into the liquor, resulting in a one-of-a-kind blend of sweet and spicy flavors that set it apart from sweeter options like apple or honey-flavored whiskey. Flavor-wise, if you ever had those tongue-stinging cinnamon candies when you were a kid, a taste of this liquor will march you right down memory lane. The whiskey starts sweet and then heats up with a distinctive spice that's different from the usual burn of alcohol.

This quick shift from a mild warmth to a bold kick makes cinnamon whiskey (Sazerac's Fireball is particularly popular) the first pick when people feel like having a side of adrenaline rush with their booze. But if you dare, you can push the boundaries even further by adding dried red chili peppers to the mix! The heat from the chili peppers combines surprisingly well with the warmth of cinnamon in the whiskey, resulting in a more invigorating and complex flavor profile that gives the liquor a character as bold as its taste.