Potato Starch Is The Secret Ingredient You Need For Next Level Cookies

Who doesn't love a cookie? Even bad ones are good, right? But great ones are often transcendent. Of course, great cookies can take many forms, from crunchy delights to buttery little numbers, but it's hard to beat a cookie that is beautifully yielding and moist. The problem, as many bakers are well aware, is getting there. Tips and tricks abound, but one that many cookie makers likely haven't considered seems a bit savory: potatoes.

Well, not whole potatoes. Rather, potato starch can be deployed to make cookies that are almost otherworldly in the tenderness department. The secret lies in the fact that potato starch doesn't contain any gluten, unlike flour, which develops long chains of gluten proteins when worked as is generally called for when preparing cookie dough. When potato starch is used to displace some of the flour in a recipe, it helps to mitigate the formation of gluten.

Gluten is the substance that makes some baked goods and pasta irresistibly chewy but can make cookies tougher and more toothsome. In the moisture department, potato starch has an advantage over wheat flour and other processed starches, such as cornstarch. It has the ability to retain more moisture than its counterparts, which makes for a cookie that is softer and more crumbly than others.