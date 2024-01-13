The Best Cut Of Meat To Substitute For Beef Shank

Not every cut of beef is a good swap when you can't find exactly what you are looking for. For example, when you come across a tempting osso bucco recipe that specifically calls for beef shank, you may come up empty-handed at the store unless you have access to a butcher shop. There are certainly times when selecting the right cut of meat is a crucial step that can make or break your dish. We're here to explain the best alternative cut of beef to replace shank and what makes it work.

Beef shank meat contains muscle with a lot of connective tissue, and is usually still attached to the bone as well. The tough meat, cut from the upper leg of the cow, requires a long and slow cooking technique like stewing or braising to become tender, so finding an appropriate substitute requires a meaty cut with plenty of tendon to add that flavor and mouthfeel. Of course, a good swap should also be easy to find, as opposed to a treasure hunt. For these reasons, our substitute of choice is a chuck roast. Cut from the shoulder, chuck is rich in connective tissue, offers a strong beefy flavor, and can be cut to size to accommodate any recipe.