Spread Sorbet Between Saltines To Make Mini Dessert Sandwiches

If you're a dessert lover, then you're probably always looking for new and fun ways to satisfy a sweet tooth or maybe even to serve at a dinner party. For an easy-to-make unique dessert, you have to try sorbet wedged between two saltine crackers. It's an exciting take on the ice cream sandwich that gives an equal measure of sweetness from the sorbet and saltiness from the crackers. Plus, the fruitiness of the sorbet will make the treat light and refreshing, perfect for a late summer afternoon.

A major perk of this dessert is how customizable it is. Not only do you get to pick the sorbet flavor, but you also decide how thick you want the sandwich. Maybe you want to include a huge chunk of sorbet, making it a two- or three-bite treat, or maybe you want just a thin layer so you can pop the whole thing in your mouth at once. Plus, the process is super simple. After choosing a sorbet flavor and putting the desired amount between two saltines, just pop them in the freezer to set for a few hours before enjoying.