Spread Sorbet Between Saltines To Make Mini Dessert Sandwiches
If you're a dessert lover, then you're probably always looking for new and fun ways to satisfy a sweet tooth or maybe even to serve at a dinner party. For an easy-to-make unique dessert, you have to try sorbet wedged between two saltine crackers. It's an exciting take on the ice cream sandwich that gives an equal measure of sweetness from the sorbet and saltiness from the crackers. Plus, the fruitiness of the sorbet will make the treat light and refreshing, perfect for a late summer afternoon.
A major perk of this dessert is how customizable it is. Not only do you get to pick the sorbet flavor, but you also decide how thick you want the sandwich. Maybe you want to include a huge chunk of sorbet, making it a two- or three-bite treat, or maybe you want just a thin layer so you can pop the whole thing in your mouth at once. Plus, the process is super simple. After choosing a sorbet flavor and putting the desired amount between two saltines, just pop them in the freezer to set for a few hours before enjoying.
What sorbet or ice cream flavors to choose
Now that we've sold you on the idea, it's time to pick your sorbet flavor. Since saltine crackers have such a mild taste, you can really choose just about any sorbet flavor. If you'd like a homemade touch, make your own strawberry or mango sorbets. Or, for an adults-only dinner party, you could whip up a batch of pisco sour sorbet — a sweet treat infused with the classic cocktail's ingredients — for an elevated option that is sure to impress your guests.
Of course, the dessert sandwich idea doesn't have to be limited to just sorbet. Ice cream will work just as well. If you're looking for a richer, creamier dessert, then perhaps you want to reach for vanilla or chocolate ice cream to spread between the saltines. Since these treats are so easy to make, you could even serve a mix of flavors to give your guests a chance to pick and choose what they're in the mood for.