Crush Cookies Into Pancake Batter For A Sweeter Morning Stack

Pancakes are one of the best breakfast options for those of us who crave something sweet in the morning. And while classic pancakes are delicious, sometimes they're just not sweet enough — even when dipped in maple syrup. Luckily, there's an easy way to fix this: Crush cookies into the pancake batter to make the stack even sweeter. They're a surefire way to impress your kids or just make for a more memorable morning meal. And if you use chocolate chip cookies, it'll taste like an upgraded version of chocolate chip pancakes, which are always a hit.

You can use either homemade cookies or a store-bought batch. Plus, you can choose any type of cookie — chocolate chip is a classic selection, but something like sugar cookies or Oreos will also work. Or, for a cinnamon-flavored pancake experience, crush up snickerdoodles.

Whatever type of cookie you choose, the process is simple — all you have to do is crush up the desired amount of cookies and add them to the pancake batter. You can eyeball the amount, just as you might when adding chocolate chips, to see approximately how many crushed cookies you want based on personal preferences. Then, cook on the stovetop for the normal amount of time you would for pancakes.