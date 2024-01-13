How The Famous Butter Mountain At Manzke Restaurant Is Made And Served - Exclusive

Butter is a beloved ingredient. Besides the beautiful texture and taste it adds to the dishes that include it, even eating it alone with bread offers diners a delicious bite to indulge in before their food. Tasting this fatty, luxurious substance is one of the best parts of dining out, providing you know how to follow general bread and butter etiquette at restaurants.

At his eponymous LA restaurant Manzke, chef Walter Manzke has taken the traditional bread and butter starter one step further. Manzke has created a much-talked-about centerpiece to start off your meal, and it is styled as a mountain of butter. Visitors to the chef's famed République may recognize the version at Manzke as an enlarged version of the craggy butter served there.

Recently, Tasting Table spoke directly to the chef so that he could give us an insight into how he decided to serve this beloved concoction. Our goal was to understand why such a simple item has become so popular on a menu that is already stacked with many excellent and unique meals. If you haven't been to any of Chef Manzke's restaurants before, then studying the care, technique, and consideration he puts into something like the butter service may give you insight into why his restaurants are among the most highly regarded in the country.