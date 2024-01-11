Add Fennel To Tuna Salad For A Uniquely Flavorful Crunch

Is your go-to tuna salad feeling a little frumpy? Gussy it up with a scattering of fresh fennel to give it extra body and lend it a uniquely flavorful crunch.

Traditionally, chopped celery is the classic veggie of choice that lends tuna salad its characteristic crunch, along with other add-ins like flavor-packed pickles and onions. However, celery stalks can be annoyingly stringy and their succulent flesh can occasionally taste overly bitter, or even be a bit flavorless, and worst of all, become limp when forgotten in the recesses of the fridge. Instead, choose the refreshing and bright anise flavor of fresh fennel (courtesy of an aromatic compound called anethole that's also found in star anise, peppermints, and lemon balms). It's a fantastic alternative, or even supplement, to celery that gives tuna salad a crunchy little attitude that really sings.

Frying, braising, or baking fennel dampens down its natural licorice-like flavor, which is ideal if you prefer a mellower, sweeter-tasting vegetable. However, eating fennel in its raw state guarantees that its anise undertones and all that refreshing crunch get top billing. It also ensures that the nutritional benefits of this super veg are retained. Naturally high in fiber, fennel is believed to support collagen production and help maintain a healthy heart as well as boost breast milk production, according to BBC Good Food, making it a superb addition to post-partum meals.