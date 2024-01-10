For An Elevated Shortcake, Brûlée Fresh Strawberries

Strawberry shortcake is essentially a perfect dessert. It's light, refreshing, simple, and, most importantly, delicious. Though simple is not a bad thing, sometimes you want to make a more elevated dish. Lucky for you, we know the perfect way to take shortcake to the next level: brûlée the strawberries.

This may sound like a complicated step, but it's really quite easy. In fact, you don't even need any special equipment. First prep the strawberries by slicing them in half, laying the slices on a clean, flat surface, and sprinkling sugar over the top. Then take a metal spoon from your cutlery drawer and use a gas stove to heat the spoon. Finally, brûlée the strawberries by pressing the heated spoon onto the top, which will caramelize the sugar. You may need to reheat the spoon after a small batch of strawberries, depending on how many you'd like to make.

Using brûléed strawberries in strawberry shortcake brings a toasty element to the classic dish that will have you ready to make it again and again. But that's not the only use for brûléed strawberries.