Diced Hard-Boiled Eggs Give A Soft, Springy Texture To Dense Meatballs

When it comes to creating the perfect meatball, the addition of hard-boiled eggs might sound like an unexpected twist. While it isn't uncommon to see meatballs stuffed with a whole, boiled egg, using chopped hard-boiled egg inside meatballs is a technique used less often. However, this culinary hack is a game-changer, transforming dense and heavy meatballs into tender, springy morsels of delight. How does this magic work, you ask?

When hard-boiled eggs are diced and incorporated into the meatball mixture, they lighten and lift the texture of heavy meatballs. This is because they introduce a contrasting ingredient to the heavy meats and moisture-absorbing breadcrumbs. While the meat remains savory and juicy, the diced eggs create pockets of soft, springy goodness that lighten the overall density. Though you won't get a delightfully oozing center as you would if a whole, soft-boiled egg were folded inside, the addition of chopped hard-boiled egg provides an equal benefit to the texture. But, this isn't the only role that eggs play in meatballs.