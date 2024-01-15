What Momofuku's Chef De Cuisine Wants You To Know About Cooking With Truffles - Exclusive

In recent years, truffles have experienced a culinary renaissance. Once a sacred ingredient exclusive to Michelin-star menus, truffles are now more common among home cooks, generally used in the form of truffle butter and truffle oil available online or at your local grocery store. While those forms of truffle flavoring are often intense in their saturated truffle aroma, whole truffles will add an even more decadent flavor and dimension to your cooking.

But working with whole truffles for the first time can seem like a daunting endeavor. Fortunately, we've gathered wisdom from a celebrated chef who is a truffle expert to help guide your culinary journey.

We recently sat down with Momofuku's chef de cuisine of Noodle Bar East Village, Pablo Vidal Saioro for an exclusive interview with Tasting Table to learn about the best ways to use whole truffles at home, starting with procuring the sought-after ingredient and exploring the best practices for cooking with them.