Why You Should Avoid Gifting Someone Frozen Food

Nothing says "I love you" quite like a homemade meal — which is why, in times of both celebration and struggle, we bring people food. Not only is it a thoughtful gesture to let someone know you care about them, but it's also a practical way to support a loved one in a time of need, especially if they're dealing with a hardship that leaves them little time for cooking for themselves or their family.

And though, as they say, "it's the thought that counts," you do want to be mindful when it comes to gifting your friends or family food for any occasion. Since your goal is likely to help make their lives a little easier, you'll want to make sure that your edible gift offers optimal convenience. One obvious example is delivering the food in a dishwasher-safe or disposable container so that they don't have to worry about washing and returning it right away. A less obvious tip, however, is to avoid bringing over pre-frozen meals.

While freezing your dish beforehand may seem like the best option to ensure the food keeps for a longer amount of time, it could prove more inconvenient for your giftee. For one thing, you don't know exactly when they'll want (or need) to eat it. Perhaps they're planning on enjoying your dish right away; in that case, receiving it already frozen will force them to spend time defrosting and reheating it, or else they'll have to cook up something else for dinner.