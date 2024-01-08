The Best Storage Tip To Retain Cinnamon's Vibrant Flavor For An Extended Time

Cinnamon is one of the best spices to keep on hand in your kitchen cabinet — thanks to its versatility, it can be used to elevate both sweet and savory dishes. But to get the most out of the spice, you'll want to make sure it maintains its vibrant flavor for the longest amount of time, which might mean ditching the container it came in and upgrading its storage situation.

Whether you prefer ground cinnamon or whole sticks, one of the most important factors is the packaging. Just like with most food items, cinnamon will last longer in an airtight container, such as Tupperware or a tightly sealed glass jar. If you want to, you could even vacuum seal the cinnamon, though this does require more effort and equipment and won't make much of a difference compared to the protection of a sealed jar. The important thing is that both methods will minimize the cinnamon's exposure to the elements of outside air that might shorten its shelf life.

For example, there's a reason that spices and other foods, including cinnamon, often have instructions to "store in a cool and dry place" — heat, including direct sunlight, can speed the breakdown of the compounds that give cinnamon its signature warm taste. Additionally, cinnamon is one spice that can take on other odors after being exposed to them, which will take away from cinnamon's natural aromas. But if you keep your cinnamon sealed, it'll flavor your dishes beautifully for plenty of meals to come.