For Heavenly Banana Bread, Try Combining These 2 Flours

To make a heavenly banana bread that tastes like a slice of paradise, try combining your all-purpose flour with almond flour. Made by finely milling almonds that have been blanched and peeled, almond flour is a brilliant gluten-free ingredient used in a variety of baked goods from Bundts and biscuits to beyond. Although its texture is grainier than all-purpose, it makes for a simple, uncomplicated swap in many sweet recipes because it can be substituted for regular flour at a one-to-one ratio.

Substituting part of the all-purpose flour in your banana bread recipe for almond flour has three key benefits. Firstly, almond flour lends cakes and muffins a damp and delicious texture because it contains natural oils. It elicits a slight change in the consistency of baked banana bread, turning it into a dreamy delicately crumbed loaf that melts in the mouth and has a longer shelf life. Secondly, the almond flour lends banana bread a rounder, nuttier flavor, which complements any additional mix-ins that you may have added to the batter, such as walnuts, pecans, or chocolate chips.

Finally, almond flour is extremely absorbent, so it's perfect for adding body to a loose cake batter that's been made from overripe bananas that would ordinarily dip in the middle once baked. The flour soaks up some of the extra moisture so the bread isn't heavy, overly damp, or gummy in the center when it comes out of the oven and has a uniform consistency.