The Quick Fix For Runny Omelets Is Already In Your Kitchen
The omelet is one of the best breakfast foods out there. Not only do you get to indulge in breakfast's favorite ingredient, the egg, you also get to include whatever other ingredients you want, from cheese to veggies and so on. However, even a simple omelet can be hard to perfect, and you're bound to run into a few hurdles along the way — such as the omelet coming out too runny. Luckily, there's a way to fix this.
To prevent a runny omelet, all you need to do is reach into your kitchen cupboard for an item you certainly already have: the lid to the pan. After pouring the eggs into the pan, which should be on medium to low heat, cook for a couple of minutes, then add the lid. The steam buildup under the lid will ensure that the middle of the egg cooks through. You only need to keep the lid on the pan for about 30 seconds. When you remove the lid, the eggs will be ready for you to add the fillings and fold the omelet — and voila, you have yourself a not-at-all runny omelet to start off your day.
Other tips to make the perfect omelet
Of course, making the perfect omelet is about more than just making sure it's not runny in the middle (as important as that is). Firstly, let's talk about filling ingredients, which are nearly as important as the egg. While it may be tempting to include cheese and all of your favorite veggies, you don't want to pick too many, or else the omelet may be too difficult to fold. Instead, stick to just a few fillings per omelet.
Speaking of the other ingredients, it's important to pre-cook the fillings for your omelet. Because eggs cook so quickly, the other ingredients are likely going to need extra time — thus, the easiest way to fix this is to cook the ingredients ahead of time. If you're including bell pepper and onion, for example, grill those prior to starting the eggs (you can whisk the eggs while you wait for them to cook).
As for the egg itself, there's a step you should do pre-whisking that can make a big difference: Get the eggs up to room temperature by placing them in a bowl of warm water. This ensures that the eggs will cook faster, meaning that the omelet will be more tender. If you like a fluffy omelet, be sure to add a bit of milk or cream to the whisked eggs before pouring it onto the stove.