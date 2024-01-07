The Quick Fix For Runny Omelets Is Already In Your Kitchen

Of course, making the perfect omelet is about more than just making sure it's not runny in the middle (as important as that is). Firstly, let's talk about filling ingredients, which are nearly as important as the egg. While it may be tempting to include cheese and all of your favorite veggies, you don't want to pick too many, or else the omelet may be too difficult to fold. Instead, stick to just a few fillings per omelet.

Speaking of the other ingredients, it's important to pre-cook the fillings for your omelet. Because eggs cook so quickly, the other ingredients are likely going to need extra time — thus, the easiest way to fix this is to cook the ingredients ahead of time. If you're including bell pepper and onion, for example, grill those prior to starting the eggs (you can whisk the eggs while you wait for them to cook).

As for the egg itself, there's a step you should do pre-whisking that can make a big difference: Get the eggs up to room temperature by placing them in a bowl of warm water. This ensures that the eggs will cook faster, meaning that the omelet will be more tender. If you like a fluffy omelet, be sure to add a bit of milk or cream to the whisked eggs before pouring it onto the stove.