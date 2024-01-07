Kalustyan's Is The NYC Market Where Padma Lakshmi Has Shopped Her Whole Life

New York City is a food haven filled with countless grocery stores, specialty shops, and farmers markets where you can find ingredients and products from a range of countries and cuisines. Out of all of the options, Padma Lakshmi, cookbook author and former host of Bravo's "Top Chef," says Kalustyan's is one of her go-to markets that everyone should try to visit while in the city. In fact, she's visited the market since she was a child and accompanied her mother on grocery shopping trips there.

Kalustyan's has been operating since 1944 when it was opened by Kerope Kalustyan, an Armenian from Turkey who later moved to NYC, to sell Indian spices and other products. It's located in a section of Manhattan's Kips Bay neighborhood known as Curry Hill because of the many Indian restaurants and shops. Today, it stocks hard-to-find ingredients like spices, seasonings, and grains from India — plus its current owners have expanded to items from other countries like Bangladesh, Israel, Italy, Japan, Turkey, and the West Indies. Lakshmi isn't the only famous patron of the store, because the likes of Martha Stewart and many NYC–based chefs have been known to shop here for products that are difficult to find.