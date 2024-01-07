Bake A Sheet Of Dough For A Different Approach To Cookie Cutting

Baking cookies is a cherished pastime, but what if we told you there's a delightful twist to this sweet tradition? Instead of cutting out cookie shapes before baking, try a novel approach: Bake a flat sheet of cookie dough, extending it right to the edges of the pan. While it may sound unconventional, this method offers a unique and delectable experience that might just become your new baking obsession.

The idea behind this unconventional technique is to bake your cookie dough as one large sheet, like a giant cookie slab. Once it's baked to perfection, you can cut out cookies of any shape and size with clean, defined edges. It's a great way to achieve consistent results, especially if you find that your cut-out cookies tend to lose their shape or spread too much during baking.

Use your favorite cookie dough recipe, and roll out the cookie dough evenly. Press it into the corners of your baking pan. Aim for a uniform thickness to ensure even baking. Once the cookie slab is baked, use your favorite cookie cutters to create shapes. Since you're working with a solid slab, you can choose larger and more intricate designs without worrying about fragile edges. Dipping the cookie cutters in flour or powdered sugar can also help achieve clean edges. But the best trick for this method is to work quickly while the cookies are still soft and easy to cut before they have cooled and set.