Crumble Leftover Cake Into Brownies For Added Texture

Ever found yourself with a slab of dried-out cake, unsure of how to salvage it? Before you consider the standard cake pops or cake balls, here's a scrumptious alternative that will not only rescue your cake but also elevate your brownies to new heights. Breathe new life into your leftover cake while adding a delightful twist to your favorite brownie recipe by simply adding them together.

The beauty of cake-infused brownies lies in their ability to transform a potentially wasted cake into a mouthwatering masterpiece. Not only does this ingenious pairing save your cake from the brink of staleness but it also enhances the texture and flavor of your brownies. Best of all, creating cake-infused brownies is a breeze.

Begin by crumbling your leftover cake into small pieces. The drier the cake, the better it will absorb into the brownie batter. Prepare your brownie batter as you normally would. Whether you're making it from scratch or using a mix, the magic happens when you combine the cake crumbs with the batter. Gently fold the cake crumbles into the brownie batter until they are evenly distributed. Be careful not to overmix, as you want to maintain the distinct textures of both the cake and the brownies. Pour the combined mixture into your pan and bake according to your brownie recipe's normal instructions.