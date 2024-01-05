Turn Leftover Stuffing Into Hush Puppies With Only 2 Simple Steps
One of the best things about hush puppies — the savory fried cornmeal-based balls — is how adaptable they are. They are also the perfect vessel for using up your leftover Thanksgiving stuffing. In just two simple steps, you can transform your Tupperware full of leftover stuffing into delicious hush puppies with the help of your air fryer.
Here's what you do: Put three cups of leftover stuffing into a mixing bowl, then add in one pre-beaten egg and stir to combine. Next, roll small portions of the mixture into balls. Heat your air fryer to 375 F and cook for about 5 minutes, flipping halfway through.
If you don't have an air fryer, you should be able to make the stuffing hush puppies in the oven — it will just take a little bit longer. To use the oven, you should decrease the temperature to 350 F and cook for about 15 minutes. Whichever route you take, you'll be left with a crispy version of the fan-favorite Thanksgiving side.
How to serve the stuffing hush puppies
The stuffing hush puppies are the perfect opportunity to bring a fresh twist to all of your Thanksgiving leftovers. After all, stuffing is the perfect pairing for any Thanksgiving food. Just like with traditional stuffing, the stuffing hush puppies will pair perfectly dipped in gravy. If you don't have any left over from the holiday, then you can whip up a homemade creamy country gravy. If you're someone who likes to mix together your Thanksgiving foods, then you could dip the stuffing hush puppies into leftover cranberry sauce or mashed potatoes.
Or, you could treat them just like traditional hush puppies, which are often simply served with butter. If you're looking for a dipping sauce, you could try a homemade garlic aioli or even a pesto. If all else fails, when fresh out of the air fryer or the oven, the stuffing hush puppies will taste delicious all on their own.