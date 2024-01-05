Turn Leftover Stuffing Into Hush Puppies With Only 2 Simple Steps

One of the best things about hush puppies — the savory fried cornmeal-based balls — is how adaptable they are. They are also the perfect vessel for using up your leftover Thanksgiving stuffing. In just two simple steps, you can transform your Tupperware full of leftover stuffing into delicious hush puppies with the help of your air fryer.

Here's what you do: Put three cups of leftover stuffing into a mixing bowl, then add in one pre-beaten egg and stir to combine. Next, roll small portions of the mixture into balls. Heat your air fryer to 375 F and cook for about 5 minutes, flipping halfway through.

If you don't have an air fryer, you should be able to make the stuffing hush puppies in the oven — it will just take a little bit longer. To use the oven, you should decrease the temperature to 350 F and cook for about 15 minutes. Whichever route you take, you'll be left with a crispy version of the fan-favorite Thanksgiving side.