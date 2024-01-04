The French Press Hack For More Robust Coffee

Despite the combined efforts of innovative busybody baristas, it turns out that the secret to the ultimate cup of French press coffee is just to wait a minute (literally). What we mean is, add half the water, let the coffee "bloom," then add the rest of the water.

French press coffee makers are composed of three parts: a carafe, a plunger, and a filter. The coffee grounds are soaked in water, steeped, and then separated from the brewed coffee. This manual method effectively extracts more of the coffee's natural flavor oils than any other brewing method, making the French press the best tool for achieving a robust, full-bodied cup of coffee. Plus, some of the natural, flavorful micro-sediments in your grounds pass through the filter, which can be a good thing if rich taste and mouthfeel are your cup of joe (pun intended).

To get even more out of your French press, this tip comes from a TikTok by @deathwishcoffee. Pour only half the water you would normally use over your grounds and stir continuously for one minute. This allows the coffee to bloom, enhancing flavor and ultimately creating a better taste.

A ratio of 1 ounce of coffee for every 16 ounces of water is ideal for your total French press batch, which shakes out to roughly 2 heaping tablespoons of grounds for every 2 cups of water. For the initial pour, use 8 ounces of water. You can also add an extra tablespoon or two of coffee grounds if you prefer a stronger cup.