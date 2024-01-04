Dust Tekka Powder Over Your Finished Dish For An Instant Umami Boost

Good cooks have a set of seasonings they lean on to amp up the flavor as they cook. For example, adding salt and acid to balance fat-heavy foods or sugar to counter too much acidity in tomato sauce can create flavor balance. Umami is another flavor chefs and cooks use to increase the depth of flavor. Roughly translated from Japanese as "savory", umami flavors arise from the presence of amino acids, such as glutamic acid that naturally occur in foods like tomatoes, mushrooms, Parmesan cheese, and soy sauce. Although umami-rich ingredients have their own distinctive flavors, the presence of glutamic acid triggers taste receptors that enhance the other flavors present. It's handy to keep umami-rich ingredients in your pantry to add a final boost of umami flavor. One you may not know already is tekka powder.

Tekka was created as a way to balance macrobiotic diets, adding nutrients that might be missing in the restrictive eating protocol. It's made by cooking highly nutrient-dense vegetables like carrot, burdock, and lotus root with aged red miso paste for many hours in an iron pot. The word is a contraction of the Japanese words for iron pot and fire, reflecting its traditional production method.