Bourbon Is The Rich Replacement For Tequila-Free Margaritas

If you're a bourbon fan, you might feel a little left out on Taco Tuesday. All those tasty margaritas are flowing, but tequila might just not be your jam. If you think bourbon drinks can't stand up to spicy south-of-the-border flavors, we are here to open your eyes (and taste buds) to a simple swap you'll want to raise a toast to. Try shaking up a perfectly respectable Kentucky margarita, replacing tequila with your favorite bourbon for a delicious and thirst-quenching riff on the classic drink.

Substituting bourbon for tequila is not really so outrageous; you could think of the modified cocktail as an upgraded whiskey sour. The whiskey sour's lemon acidity is simply swapped for lime, and orange liqueur brings the sweetness of traditional simple syrup, with a little extra flavor. Bourbon has notes of caramel, vanilla, spice, and toasty wood — all flavors that work beautifully with the lime and sweet orange liqueur components of a traditional margarita. The cocktail is a balanced sip of toasty flavors and bright citrus, boldly holding its own with highly flavored foods and a great pairing for rich avocado dips.