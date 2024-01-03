Mitla Cafe Is The Route 66 Restaurant That Inspired Taco Bell

Some of the most iconic food brands hang their hats on secret recipes. The original formula for KFC's fried chicken is locked up in a safe and employees in the know are required to sign confidentiality pledges. For decades, Coca-Cola's secret recipe was hidden in a secure vault. McDonald's Big Mac "special sauce" was a well-guarded secret until the company posted a video that inadvertently negated its protected status. With so much mystery shrouding trade secrets in the food industry, it may come as a surprise to learn that the owners of a restaurant in San Bernardino, California, willingly shared their popular hard-shell taco recipe with the founder of Taco Bell.

It's true. The couple who founded Mitla Café in 1937 invited Taco Bell creator Glenn Bell into their inner circle and showed him how to make the tacos that became the foundation of his fast-food empire.

At the time, Bell was the proprietor of a struggling hamburger and hot dog stand located directly across the street from the thriving taco restaurant established by Salvador and Lucia Rodriguez. The young couple, originally from Jalisco, Mexico, had built a reputation as the go-to place in San Bernardino for hard-shell tacos. The house specialty was a derivation of the mashed potato-stuffed hard-shell tacos that were a Lenten season staple in Lucia's childhood home. In California, Lucia Rodriquez replaced the Lenten potato filling of her childhood with ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and iceberg lettuce.